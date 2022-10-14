Look: Ron Rivera Furious With Reporter's Carson Wentz Question

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 08: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders looks on during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 8, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders scored a crucial win over the Chicago Bears last night, but that didn't put him in the mood to address a pressing question about quarterback Carson Wentz.

In his postgame press conference, Rivera was asked whether a recent rumor stating that Commanders owner Dan Snyder was personally involved in the trade for Wentz earlier this year and had final say in the matter. Rivera got fired up about that one to say the least.

The Commanders head coach vehemently denied the allegations, saying in a profanity-laced response that he was the one who advocated to bring Wentz into the fold. He admonished people for seemingly forcing Wentz to answer questions like that.

“Everybody keeps wanting to say I didn’t want anything to do with Carson,” Rivera said, via ESPN's Michele Steele. “Well, bull-t. I’m the f-g guy that pulled out the sheets of paper, that looked at the analytics, that watched the tape and freaking — when we were in Indianapolis. And that’s what pisses me off. Because the young man doesn’t deserve to have that all the time. I’m sorry, I’m done.”

After that, Rivera stormed off the stage and would not answer any more questions.

It was an ugly game of Thursday Night Football that didn't really have a lot of energy for large stretches of it. The 12-7 final result made it even lower scoring than last week's debacle.

Wentz had one of the least productive games of his career, completing 12 of 22 passes for just 99 yards. Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. scored the team's only touchdown, which came off of a muffed punt in the redzone.

A win is a win, but one like that isn't going to make Ron Rivera an especially happy camper.