Look: Ron Rivera Has Confirmed Significant Commanders Firing

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 27: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders looks on during the first half of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has confirmed the dismissal of now-former offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

The team released an official statement from Rivera on Tuesday.

"I met with Coach Turner today and informed him that we will be moving in another direction going forward with the offensive coordinator position," he said in the statement. "Unfortunately, we did not live up to the expectations and standard that I expected to see from our offensive unit. I felt it was best for a fresh start at the coordinator position heading into next year. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Scott and thanked him for his three years of service to our organization. I wish Scott and his family all the best in the future."

Turner was previously Rivera's quarterbacks coach/interim offensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers. The defensive assistant followed Rivera to Washington in 2020, taking over the full-time OC role with the Commanders.

Turner and the Washington offense finished in the bottom half of the league in terms of both total yards and points per game this past season, failing to earn a postseason berth.

Rivera and the Commanders will look to make a fresh start on the offensive end in 2023.