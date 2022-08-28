Look: Rory McIlroy Joking Trolled Tiger Woods After Winning Today

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 19: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy had a clever joke towards Tiger Woods on Sunday.

McIlroy won the FedEx Cup Championship for the third time and made sure to point out that not even Woods has accomplished that.

"To be the FedEx Cup Champion for a third time, the first player to ever do that, it's something that not even Tiger Woods has done," McIlroy said. "At least I got one thing over him."

It looked like it was Scottie Scheffler's tournament to lose before he blew his six-shot league. McIlroy won by a stroke at 21-under after he shot four-under in the final round.

This is McIlroy's first FedEx Cup championship since 2019. He also won one in 2016.

He's also taking home $18 million with the victory.

We'll have to see if Woods can get back at McIlroy if he wins an event in the future.