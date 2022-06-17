Look: Rory McIlroy Struggling Early In 2nd Round At U.S. Open

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines upa putt on the first hole during the second round of the 2022 U.S.Open Championship at The Country Club on June 17, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy got off to a red-hot start in the 2022 U.S. Open with a 3-under 67 through Thursday's opening round.

The start to his second round isn't going quite as well.

After notching pars on the first two holes, the Irishman got into some trouble on the par-4 third.

His second shot ended up to the right of the green in the brutally-tall fescue at The Country Club. It took him three hacks to get out of the troublesome grass.

McIlroy's score on No. 3 could've been far worse than it ended up. Just as he did all day on Thursday, he drained a lengthy putt to mitigate the damage — finishing the hole with a double-bogey.

The 2011 U.S. Open champion had a similarly frustrating encounter with the fescue grass on Thursday.

Despite this blowup hole on No. 3, McIlroy is still well within striking distance of the lead. He currently sits at 1-under for the tournament in a tie for 15th.

Callum Tarren leads the tournament at 4-under.