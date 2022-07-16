Look: Rory McIlroy Tipped Cap To Tiger Woods During Friday's Round At The Open

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 09: Tiger Woods of the United States walks with Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during the first round of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club on August 9, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

You'd be hard pressed to find a bigger fan favorite at the 150th Open Championship than Rory McIlroy. But as Tiger Woods walked up the 18th hole at the Old Course for what could've been the last time, all eyes were on the three-time Claret Jug winner.

As Tiger made the emotional trek up the 18th fairway, McIlroy was on the first hole of Round 2.

The 33-year-old Irishman gave a literal tip of the cap to Tiger as they crossed paths on the parallel holes.

Tiger was eliminated from the Open Championship field after he shot 9-over through the first two days of the tournament.

“I've got pretty close to Tiger over these last few years especially after the accident and I think we've all sort of rallied around him," McIlroy said after his Friday round, per the Irish Mirror. "We all want to see him do well.

“He was all our hero growing up and we want to see him still out there competing. This week was obviously a tough week for him but we're all behind him. We're all pulling for him. Hopefully he's back here in the next four, five years and playing in another Open Championship on the Old Course.”

Tiger hopes to return for future Open Championship appearances, but admitted that this was likely his last time playing competitive golf at St. Andrews — one of his favorite golf courses in the world.

McIlroy is still holding out hope that Tiger can return to the Old Course.

“Hopefully The Open's back here in four or five years' time and he does get another crack at it with how good he's been throughout his career and how good he's been at The Old Course," McIlroy said. "He's got better in him. That’s not the way to bow out."

McIlroy is currently two shots off the lead with a 12-under score for the tournament.