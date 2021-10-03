Look: “Rudy” Photo Going Viral After Notre Dame’s Loss

A funny photoshop of the movie Rudy is going viral on social media following Notre Dame’s loss to Cincinnati on Saturday.

Cincinnati notched the biggest win of the Luke Fickell era on Saturday afternoon, as the Bearcats knocked off the Fighting Irish.

Brian Kelly, of course, used to coach at Cincinnati. He received a cool message from Fickell following the game on Saturday.

“I told Coach Kelly after the game that we’re only trying to build on what he really started here and the standards he set…At some point you have to beat a top-10 team and a top-10 program. Today we beat a top-5 program,” Fickell said.

Luke Fickell: "I told Coach Kelly after the game that we're only trying to build on what he really started here and the standards he set…At some point you have to beat a top-10 team and a top-10 program. Today we beat a top-5 program." #Bearcats — Justin Williams (@Williams_Justin) October 2, 2021

College football fans had their fun with the win, too.

A photoshop of the movie Rudy went viral on social media after Cincinnati’s upset win over Notre Dame.

Got this from @moneymanagerdon and … 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/HGC2pe9kir — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 3, 2021

Well played, college football fans.

Cincinnati appears to be for real, too. The Bearcats look like a legitimate College Football Playoff contender at the moment.