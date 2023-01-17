Look: Russell Gage Has Message For Fans This Afternoon

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players look on during an injury timeout for Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Monday night was pretty scary for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage.

He left the playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on a stretcher and was sent to the hospital to be further evaluated. He remained in the hospital overnight to undergo additional testing on his neck and has yet to be released.

After the team released that update, Gage tweeted out an update of his own and said that he was doing "great."

"I appreciate all of the texts, calls, thoughts, and prayers you all have expressed towards my family and I. I just wanted to let you all know that I’m doing great and in great spirits! Thank you!" Gage tweeted.

This is outstanding news, especially after the injury looked really frightening.

Gage just wrapped up his first season as a Buc after spending the previous four as a Falcon.

We continue to send our best wishes to him.