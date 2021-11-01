Look: Russell Wilson Announces Significant Update

Russell Wilson announced a significant update on his injury status on Monday afternoon.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback, who suffered a finger injury during a loss to the Rams, had a pin inserted into his hand as part of the recovery process.

The pin is now out, though.

Wilson announced on social media that the pin has been taken out. It sounds like the Seahawks quarterback is getting ready to play again.

“No more pin. Time to Win,” he announced.

No more pin. Time to Win. pic.twitter.com/ZCESXDkdpI — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 1, 2021

It’s unclear when exactly Wilson will be making his return to the field, but Seahawks fans have to be excited about today’s news.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll shared an encouraging update on Wilson on Monday.

“His finger does look great,” Carroll said. “He couldn’t wait to take his little thing off and show me how it looked the other night. We’ll hold out hope that he’s going to continue to bring this thing back and break records of all time on how you can get back from this. If anybody can do it Russell will do it.”

The Seahawks, 3-5 on the season, have a bye this week before taking on the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 14.