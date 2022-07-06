Look: Russell Wilson Celebrates His Anniversary With Ciara

It's a special day for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara.

On Wednesday, the power couple celebrated their sixth anniversary, with Wilson sharing a clip of some of the memories their family has made over the years.

"First time we met I was speechless," the QB tweeted. "Not because I didn’t have the words to say, but because God answered my prayers. that was you. God has blessed us for the past 6 years of Marriage & our 3 beautiful children."

"Happy Anniversary my love," Wilson tagged Ciara. "I Love You Mrs. Wilson."

Fans congratulated the nine-time Pro Bowler and Grammy winner on their day of celebration.

"I love how he loves her out loud," one user said. "Always."

"This is so sweet!" another replied. "Happy Anniversary!"

"This is so amazingly beautiful.." commented a Wilson family fan account.

"Love is a beautiful thing! Russell and Ciara are LIVING!"

Congrats to the lovely couple on six strong years of marriage!