Look: Russell Wilson, Ciara Vacation Photos Are Going Viral

Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, are enjoying the offseason as Russ prepares for his first NFL season with the Denver Broncos.

The world-famous power couple are vacationing at Northern Italy's Lake Como before Wilson embarks on his 11th year among the professional football ranks.

NFL insider Dov Kleiman posted photos of the vacation on Twitter.

Several fans pointed out the fact that Wilson looks a bit more beefed up than his time with the Seattle Seahawks.

"Broncos Country, LET'S EAT," one joked.

"Someone is letting Russ cook. Now I can say this because I’m a fellow fat man," another added.

After 10 impressive seasons with the Seahawks, Wilson was traded to the Broncos earlier this offseason. In Denver, he and his new team will look to compete in a stacked AFC West division.

The Broncos will begin training camp in three weeks.