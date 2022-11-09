Look: Russell Wilson Has 10-Word Response To Pete Carroll

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Head referee Shawn Hochuli converses with head coach Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll took what appeared to be a shot at Russell Wilson.

According to Carroll, current Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith has worn a wristband this year to help streamline the play-calling process. He suggested that Wilson never wanted to wear one.

“If you notice, Geno’s going off the wristband, and that’s a big help,” he said. “It’s smoothed things out, sped things up, cleaned things up. And that’s part of it, too. We never did that before. There was resistance to that, so we didn’t do that before.”

Well, Wilson saw his comments and decided to fire back. "Won a lot of games without one on the wrist," he told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

Wilson isn't exactly wrong. He and the Seahawks won plenty of games during their time together.

However, now that they're officially separated, it's clear Wilson and Carroll didn't exactly see eye-to-eye during their run.