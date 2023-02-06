Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.

Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton.

"Excited to get to work. Fired Up! Congrats Coach @SeanPayton @Broncos," Wilson tweeted.

Wilson's message has been going viral with over 1,000 likes and 52,000 views. Fans in the comments are already predicting that he'll have a bounce back year in 2023 now that Payton is his head coach.

Russell Wilson's first year with the Denver Broncos was a disappointment in every conceivable way. Between the injuries and the shockingly poor play, everything went wrong for Wilson and the Broncos last year.

Denver finished the 2022 season with a 5-12 record and the worst offense in the NFL. They fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett midseason in his first year and the trade for Russell Wilson prevented them from even getting a top five pick out of their struggles.

The Broncos needed a home run hire with their next head coach and it certainly looks like they got one in Sean Payton.

Will the Broncos go to the playoffs in 2023?