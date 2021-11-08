Welcome back, Russell Wilson.

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Monday afternoon that he will be returning to the field on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Wilson, who’s missed time with a finger injury, revealed on Twitter that “it’s time” for his return.

The Seahawks quarterback shared a cool video, using the theme song from HBO’s hit show, Succession.

It could be a big week for the Seahawks, who have been linked to soon-to-be former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“Two sources I’ve spoken with suggested Beckham had Seattle on his short list if he isn’t claimed due to relationship with Russell Wilson. He wants to play with proven veteran QB on a team with playoff aspirations. Still views Seattle as such despite record,” NFL insider Corbin Smith tweeted.

USA TODAY also reported that Wilson has been urging the Seahawks to get Beckham.

“The Seahawks have shown strong interest in adding Odell Beckham Jr., source says. Quarterback Russell Wilson has urged Seahawks brass for a Beckham signing, and in recent days, team officials have done extensive research on the wideout,” Mike Jones reported.

Green Bay is set to host Seattle – and perhaps Wilson and Beckham – on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T.