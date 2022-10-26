Look: Russell Wilson, Plane Story Going Viral Today

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - MAY 31: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos runs off the field after organized team activities at UCHealth Training Center on May 31, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)"n"n RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson is doing everything he can to ensure he's healthy enough to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend. To that end, he has been going a little bit above and beyond.

According to Zac Stevens of DNVR, Wilson was apparently working out and stretching for four hours during the FLIGHT from Denver to London. Stevens said that Wilson was apparently doing high knee exercises in the aisle while his teammates were asleep.

Wilson has been battling a hamstring injury and his status for Sunday is still in question. Clearly he wants to end some of that uncertainty.

The story is going viral with over 1,000 likes and 1,000 retweets in under an hour. Many of the people who saw it are finding it kind of cringey and wondering how his teammates might have felt about him doing high knees while they were trying to get some shut-eye.

"I bet he stood up the second the plane landed," one user replied.

"This guy is like if you took all the landlord/small business “grindset” [TikTok] people and put them on the Denver Broncos as the QB. Just pure radioactive cringe," wrote another.

"Imagine grinding ur whole life to make it to the NFL just for the guy they’re paying the most on ur team to be doing high knees down the aisle of the plane while ur trying to get some sleep because you just wrestled a 300 lb lineman for two hours," a third wrote.

The game will be played at 9:30 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN+.