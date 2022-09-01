Look: Russell Wilson Reacts To Huge Contract News

On Thursday morning, the Denver Broncos signed Russell Wilson on a massive, five-year contract extension.

The deal is worth $245 million with $165 million guaranteed, tacking on to the remaining two seasons on his existing contract. Overall, the deal locks the 33-year-old QB in Denver for the next seven years on a total deal worth $296 million.

This franchise-record contract is certainly cause for celebration around the Wilson camp.

After the news broke, the nine-time Pro-Bowl quarterback took to Twitter to react to his new contract.

"ALL THE GLORY TO JESUS!!! #HEisKING," Wilson wrote.

This new deal essentially ties Wilson to the Broncos organization for the remainder of his NFL career.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback will play his first game under this contract when he faces off against his former team in a Monday night matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on September 12.