Look: Russell Wilson Wore A Special Pregame Outfit Today

With a chance to clinch an NFC West title on Sunday, Russell Wilson seems to be channeling his inner “Mamba Mentality.”

Ahead of the Seahawks important matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, Wilson was spotted rocking Kobe Bryant gear from head to toe. The star quarterback arrived at the stadium wearing a special edition, black and gold “Mamba Day” Lakers jersey with No. 8 on the front and 24 on the back.

To top it all off, Wilson also flexed some Seahawks green Kobe sneakers.

If there was ever a time for Russell Wilson to channel the “Mamba Mentality” — it’s now.

After exploding to an incredible start in the 2020 season, the MVP trophy was all but in Wilson’s hands. Through Seattle’s first five games of the season, the star QB threw for a staggering 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Since then though, Wilson’s stats have taken a significant drop. And with the dip in his personal success, so falls the success of his team.

After a 5-0 start, the Seahawks have now gone 5-4 over the past nine games. Wilson has thrown 10 interceptions and lost four fumbles starting in Week 6. He’s also thrown for one interception in each of Seattle’s last three games.

But, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks caught a huge break last week when the Rams shockingly fell to the then winless New York Jets. As a result, the NFC West is all for Seattle’s taking.

A win today would propel the Seahawks to 11-4 and drop Los Angeles to 9-6. With a two-game gap, the Rams would be unable to catch up.

The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.