Look: Russell Wilson's Pregame Outfit Going Viral
Russell Wilson knows that it's fall season, judging by his outfit.
The Denver Broncos quarterback tweeted a picture of his pregame outfit heading into Thursday night's contest against the Indianapolis Colts and it includes a flannel.
He's also wearing some sunglasses and headphones.
Wilson is definitely hoping that this outfit brings the Broncos better luck for this contest.
The team is coming off a 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday, which dropped their record to 2-2. Wilson finished that game with 235 yards through the air and two touchdowns.
Wilson will be going up against a Colts team that will be short their best player. Running back Jonathan Taylor was ruled out on Tuesday with a right ankle injury.
Kickoff for this contest will be at 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by Amazon Prime Video. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call.