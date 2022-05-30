Look: Rutgers Baseball Reacts To NCAA Tournament Snub

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: The NCAA logo is shown on the field before the Oregon State Beavers game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during game one of the NCAA College World Series Baseball Championship at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2006 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tar Heels defeated the Beavers 4-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Rutgers baseball is not being rewarded for its historic season.

The Scarlet Knights have been left out of the NCAA Tournament field. That means their season came to an end in the Big Ten Tournament title game against Michigan.

Rutgers baseball went 44-15 this season. It was a historic year for the program. However, the selection committee didn't feel it was enough to earn an automatic bid.

The Scarlet Knights are still proud of their historic season.

"This group right here. Made history. Shattered records. Rejuvenated a program. Made New Jersey proud. And did it together," the program said on Twitter. "This is not the last you’ll hear from Rutgers Baseball. That’s a promise."

That's a pretty classy response by a team that just got left out of the tournament.

College baseball fans aren't happy about the snub.

"Being a Rutgers fan is never easy. The Baseball team having an historic season ended by getting eliminated with one loss in a double elimination B1G Tournament followed by getting snubbed by NCAA Tournament with a 44-15 record is the latest chapter. A tortured fan base laments," Aaron Breitman tweeted.

"Wow. Rutgers baseball did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament," said Dom Savino. "Rutgers has a 44-15 record. Finished 2nd in the Big Ten and Runner-Up at the Big Ten Tournament. 42nd in RPI. For the last month, Rutgers has been solidly in, according to D1Baseball and Baseball America. Absurd."

Maybe next year, Rutgers. Do better, NCAA.