Look: Ryan Day, Greg Schiano Had To Separated After Late Hit

Things got heated in The Shoe between Ohio State's Ryan Day and Rutgers' Greg Schiano.

The two coaches had to be separated in the field of play following a late hit by the Scarlet Knights on an OSU fake punt attempt while up 39.

The whole thing got started on this play:

Fans reacted to the skirmish on social media.

"RYAN DAY TALK THAT TALK," one fan replied in all-caps.

"Negativity>>>>>."

"I am entirely locked in to this postgame handshake," another user said.

"Oh yeah that makes sense," commented Joshua Brisco.

"Gotta be more to this Ohio State/Rutgers dustup than a fake Buckeyes’ punt up 39 in the fourth quarter, right?" asked WDRB.com's Rick Bozich.

Most likely, the Ohio State punter saw a look he liked and executed the fake on his own. We're doubting that the Buckeyes called for a fake up 39.

The postgame handshake between the two coaches, who worked together on Urban Meyer's staff at Ohio State in 2017-18, was tame.

We'll see if there are any fireworks at the podium now.