Look: Ryan Day Has Received A Major Family Honor

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has notched several great achievements since taking over as the Buckeyes' head coach in 2018, but this non-football related award no doubt holds a special place in his heart.

Day has been named a Father of the Year by the National Father’s Day Council.

Father of the Year awards are given to those who "successfully balance highly influential careers while remaining dedicated to their families, communities and philanthropic endeavors."

With his wife Nina, Day has three children: Ryan Jr. (R.J.), Grace and Ourania (Nia).

"We’re thrilled to be back in-person this year to celebrate these distinguished fathers who have made such a significant impact in their respective industries,” Dan Orwig, President & CEO of The Father’s Day/Mother's Day Council, said in a release, per Eleven Warriors. “Their unrivaled passion and dedication to their families, communities, and philanthropic efforts truly embodies the spirit of this award.”

Day is a winner of the award alongside New York weatherman Dave Price and CEO of American Eagle Outfitters Jay Schottenstein.

Day and the Buckeyes will kickoff their 2022 season with a marquee home opener against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 3.