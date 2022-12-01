Look: Ryan Day's Recruiting Move Sparked An 'Uproar'

Earlier this week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Justin Frye took a visit to see Buckeye commit Luke Montgomery.

When Montgomery posted a photo of the visit on Tuesday evening, it sparked somewhat of an "uproar" around the college football world.

College football is currently in a recruiting dead period — preventing prospective student-athletes from meeting with collegiate coaches until Friday of this week.

Montgomery provided an explanation for how he and the Ohio State staff were able to get around this rule.

"Ohio State is one of the most prestigious schools and they do things by the book," Montgomery told Rivals. "They are big-time rule followers and I had no idea that we could actually do this. I called coach Frye a couple days ago and talked with him, coach Day, coach (Kevin) Wilson and coach Mike (Sollenne), the offensive line GA. They said something about coming up sometime soon and then the next day coach Frye said he and coach Day were going to drive down and have dinner at the house and do my home visit on Tuesday. "They got here and I asked them how we could do this because it was a dead period. They said since I am an early enrollee and obviously not going to do my home visit in spring because I'll already be there, and since I have all of my admissions done, I have my classes and paid my admissions fee. Basically from then on out, I have my Buckeye email, I'm getting my Buckeye ID and I'm pretty much a student. So that is basically how we can get around everything."

Montgomery is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. He verbally committed to Ryan Day's program in February of this year.