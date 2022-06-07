Look: Ryan Shazier Has A Message For Kenny Pickett

Steelers Nation seems pretty thrilled to welcome incoming rookie Kenny Pickett to the organization.

On Tuesday, former Pittsburgh linebacker Ryan Shazier posted a photo with the first-round quarterback on Instagram.

"Welcome to the city little bro! These next years are gonna be fun," he wrote as the caption.

"Thank you bro!! Looking forward to it," Pickett replied.

Pickett was the first quarterback taken off the board in this year's NFL draft. The No. 20 overall pick is already familiar with the Steelers organization after spending the entirety of his collegiate career with the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Pickett is heading into this offseason with an impending quarterback competition against veteran QB Mitch Trubisky and incumbent backup Mason Rudolph. While it's unclear if the rookie will start in Week 1, it appears many around the Steelers organization believe he has what it takes to make an immediate impact.

Shazier was forced into retirement after suffering a career-ending spinal injury in 2017, but has remained close to the Pittsburgh organization that he called home for four seasons.