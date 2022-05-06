Look: Ryan Tannehill Had 4-Word Message For Malik Willis

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 10: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Ravens defeated the Titans 20-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Ryan Tannehill went viral earlier this week when he said he will not be a "mentor" to Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis.

Willis, who was drafted out of Liberty, could be the quarterback of the future in Tennessee.

However, Tannehill's main job - his only job, really - is to make sure he's at his best.

“We’re competing against each other, we’re watching the same tape, we’re doing the same drills,” Tannehill said Tuesday. “I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him, but if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing.”

Tannehill has faced some criticism from players - current and former - around the league. However, not everyone is against him. Colin Cowherd, for instance, said he completely understands where Tannehill is coming from - adding that the veteran quarterback is doing what he should.

"He is fighting for himself and fighting for his career. It's not his job to develop his replacement," Cowherd explained.

Tannehill hasn't been against Willis from the start, though. Following the NFL Draft, the veteran quarterback had a four-word message for the rookie.

"Welcome to the squad!" he tweeted.

NFL fans appreciated the message then.

"Some of y’all need to realize Tannehill is the starter and this is best case scenario Willis’ time will come but for now it’s best he is mentored by Tannehill," one fan wrote.

"That’s what I like to see out of our QB1. True leader. Help this young gun be great," another fan wrote.

"Not sure how the QB thing is gonna work out in TN but Malik is an absolute star in the making and Ryan is always a class act. Respect to them both!" one fan added.

Where do you stand on the Tannehill controversy?