Look: Ryan Tannehill Throws Interception On First Play Of Game vs. Bengals

Ryan Tannehill looks on as the Titans warm-up.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 10: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Ravens defeated the Titans 20-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Coming into the Titans-Bengals game, most fans were wondering if Derrick Henry would be the first one to touch the ball on Tennessee’s first possession.

Turns out it was Bengals safety Jessie Bates III.

Certainly not the start the top-seeded Titans expected. Coming into the matchup, quarterback Ryan Tannehill had thrown six interceptions over the last two games of the season. Now the turnover bug bit him once again. Early.

Thankfully for Tannehill and the rest of the Titans offense, Tennessee’s defense was able to hold the Bengals to just three. The Titans front-four has created a lot of havoc for opposing offenses this season, led by big Jeffery Simmons.

All things considered, it could’ve been a lot worse for Tannehill and company. But at 3-0, the Titans are still very much in the game without a monster momentum shift. He’ll look to bounce back on the next drive.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.