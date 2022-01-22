Coming into the Titans-Bengals game, most fans were wondering if Derrick Henry would be the first one to touch the ball on Tennessee’s first possession.

Turns out it was Bengals safety Jessie Bates III.

Certainly not the start the top-seeded Titans expected. Coming into the matchup, quarterback Ryan Tannehill had thrown six interceptions over the last two games of the season. Now the turnover bug bit him once again. Early.

Thankfully for Tannehill and the rest of the Titans offense, Tennessee’s defense was able to hold the Bengals to just three. The Titans front-four has created a lot of havoc for opposing offenses this season, led by big Jeffery Simmons.

All things considered, it could’ve been a lot worse for Tannehill and company. But at 3-0, the Titans are still very much in the game without a monster momentum shift. He’ll look to bounce back on the next drive.