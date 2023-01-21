Look: Sabrina Ionescu Announces Major Personal News

BROOKLYN, NY - JULY 23: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty dribbles the ball during the game against the Chicago Sky on July 23, 2022 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images) Catalina Fragoso/Getty Images

WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu had exciting news to share with her fans this Saturday. She's officially engaged to Hroniss Grasu.

Ionescu posted engagement photos on Instagram along with this caption: "It's always us here's to forever with you."

Grasu and Ionescu both went to Oregon for college. The former was an All-Pac-12 offensive lineman before going to the NFL. The latter, meanwhile, left Eugene as the Naismith Player of the Year.

Over the past few years, Grasu has played for the Bears, Ravens, Dolphins, Titans, Ravens, 49ers and Raiders.

As for Ionescu, she's currently the face of the Liberty. She averaged 17.4 points per game last season.

Here's the announcement from Ionescu:

Ionescu received a ton of well wishes from the sports world.

"Congratulations," Naomi Osaka replied.

"Woooohoooooo!!! Yay!!!! Congratulations," Vanessa Bryant said.

Minyon Moore said, "I’m so happy for you! Congratulations."

This could turn out to be an excellent year for Ionescu - on and off the court. The 2023 WNBA season will begin on May 19.