Look: Sabrina Ionescu Made WNBA History Wednesday Night

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - JULY 29: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty dribbles up the court during the second half of a game against the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on July 29, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Sabrina Ionescu is putting on a show lately.

The former Oregon superstar's young WNBA career has been ridden with injuries. But she's finally healthy and showing basketball fans what she's capable of.

Ionescu scored 31 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out 10 to lead the Liberty to victory over the Aces on Wednesday night.

Ionescu is the first player in WNBA history to have a 30-point triple double.

"THE FIRST 30-POINT TRIPLE-DOUBLE IN @WNBA HISTORY @sabrina_i20 powers the Liberty over the Aces in historic fashion!," ESPN wrote.

"History made. @sabrina_i20 records the first ever 30-Point Triple-Double in @WNBA history. #GoDucks," said GoDucks.

"A 𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙘 performance. @sabrina_i20 records the first ever 30-point triple double in WNBA history. 31 pts 13 reb 10 ast #ProDucks," said Oregon Women's Basketball.

A performance for the ages.

Sabrina can't be stopped right now.