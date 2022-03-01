The Spun

Look: Sabrina Ionescu Reacts To The WNBA Fine News

Sabrina Ionescu dribbles up the court for the New York Liberty.PALMETTO, FLORIDA - JULY 29: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty dribbles up the court during the second half of a game against the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on July 29, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the WNBA fined the New York Liberty $500,000 for organizing chartered flights for players instead of using commercial. The decision is being scrutinized by many. Even Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu chimed in on the matter.

“What a joke😂😂😂,” Ionescu tweeted on Tuesday.

The WNBA prohibits teams from taking chartered flights because it believes it creates an unfair advantage throughout the league. Not every owner is financially capable of sending players on chartered flights, the Liberty being one of the few exceptions.

This entire ordeal is nothing short of strange. The WNBA has taken it way too far. It even considered “terminating” the franchise for violating the rule.

“The WNBA fined the New York Liberty $500K—down from $1M—for taking chartered flights last season, against CBA rules. Options floated by the league’s general counsel included possible termination of the franchise,” reported Howard Megdal of SI.com.

The Liberty have committed to treating their players as NBA teams do. Can the WNBA say the same? Clearly not.

New York is a franchise on the rise within the WNBA world, in part thanks to Sabrina Ionescu. One of the greatest players in college basketball history, Ionescu was taken first overall by the Liberty two years ago. She’s battle injuries so far during her WNBA career, but has shined when healthy.

Ionescu’s voice could be key in a matter like this. The WNBA has no place prohibiting teams from treating players with the class they deserve. They’re professional athletes.

