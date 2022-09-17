Look: Sad Auburn Fan Is Going Viral Today

AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 15: A general view of Jordan-Hare Stadium during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the LSU Tigers on September 15, 2018 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It hasn't been a great day for the Auburn Tigers. Through two-and-a-half quarters, Bryan Harsin's squad finds itself down 24-6 to No. 22 Penn State.

If you wanted to know just how poorly the Tigers are performing, just take one look at this Auburn fan:

The young man even started to viral on Twitter.

"Mood picking BYU over Oregon," one user said.

"How every Auburn fan feels!" another tweeted.

"Idk why but for some reason I LOVE seeing sports fans down & out."

Gotta figure he had some money on this one too. We know it when we see it!