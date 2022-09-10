Look: Sad Notre Dame Fan's Reaction To Pick-Six Going Viral

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 01: General view of the Notre Dame campus during the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on September 1, 2007 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Don't look now, but after giving Ohio State all it could handle in Week 1, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are just minutes away from falling to unranked Marshall.

Likely sealed by a back-breaking pick-six, one ND fan summed up everyone's reaction in South Bend.

"LITERALLY ME," tweeted Jessica Smetana.

"BRB getting this tattooed on my face," said a Marshall writer.

"Oh that's a meme right there."

"Me. This whole game. What an embarrassment," another said.

Unbelievable.