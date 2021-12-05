Look: Sad Video Of Chicago Bears Fan Is Going Viral

Another week, another loss for the Chicago Bears.

Chicago lost to Arizona on Sunday, dropping to 4-8 on the season. Fans once again chanted “Fire Nagy!” throughout the stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It was an ugly day overall for the Bears and their fan base, which had to deal with bad play and bad weather on Sunday afternoon.

If one video could sum up the Bears’ 2021 regular season, it would probably be this sad video of a Chicago fan struggling with his poncho.

as if it wasn't hard enough being a Bears fan pic.twitter.com/WtV08kf1sv — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 5, 2021

We’ve all been there, but thankfully, we’re all not Chicago Bears fans.

Hopefully 2022 brings more joy and excitement for the Bears and their fan base, because things have been pretty rough in 2021.