The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Sad Video Of Chicago Bears Fan Is Going Viral

A Chicago Bears helmet sitting on the field.CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 05: A Chicago Bears helmet rests on the ground during pregame warmups against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Another week, another loss for the Chicago Bears.

Chicago lost to Arizona on Sunday, dropping to 4-8 on the season. Fans once again chanted “Fire Nagy!” throughout the stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It was an ugly day overall for the Bears and their fan base, which had to deal with bad play and bad weather on Sunday afternoon.

If one video could sum up the Bears’ 2021 regular season, it would probably be this sad video of a Chicago fan struggling with his poncho.

We’ve all been there, but thankfully, we’re all not Chicago Bears fans.

Hopefully 2022 brings more joy and excitement for the Bears and their fan base, because things have been pretty rough in 2021.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.