Look: Sad West Virginia Fans Went Viral After Heartbreaking Loss

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of Heinz Field during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the game on September 24, 2011 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

After more than a decade apart, the Pittsburgh Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers finally got back together on the field and it was magical - and somewhat chaotic - game.

West Virginia fell behind 24-17 late in the third quarter before mounting a comeback in the fourth. After two touchdowns, the Mountaineers held a 31-24 lead.

It was Pitt's turn to mount a comeback, though. Following a Panthers touchdown, West Virginia hoped to score the game-winning touchdown. Instead, they gave up the game-winning pick six.

As the game came to a close, cameras panned to see sad fans.

There's nothing worse than reigniting your rivalry game after a decade on ice and losing on a pic-six.