Look: Sad West Virginia Fans Went Viral After Heartbreaking Loss
After more than a decade apart, the Pittsburgh Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers finally got back together on the field and it was magical - and somewhat chaotic - game.
West Virginia fell behind 24-17 late in the third quarter before mounting a comeback in the fourth. After two touchdowns, the Mountaineers held a 31-24 lead.
It was Pitt's turn to mount a comeback, though. Following a Panthers touchdown, West Virginia hoped to score the game-winning touchdown. Instead, they gave up the game-winning pick six.
As the game came to a close, cameras panned to see sad fans.
There's nothing worse than reigniting your rivalry game after a decade on ice and losing on a pic-six.