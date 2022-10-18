Look: Saints Get Big News On Chris Olave Tuesday

Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave was unable to play this past weekend after suffering a scary head injury during a touchdown grab in Week 5.

Olave has since been "100%" cleared from concussion protocol and is expected to take the field for Thursday's primetime matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

The final step of his recovery process was to get cleared by an independent neurologist. He's passed that and all other concussion protocol tests.

“I’m ready to get back to it, help the quarterbacks out," the rookie said on Tuesday, per team insider Jeff Nowak.

When healthy, Olave has been rare bright spot for the Saints' struggling offense. Through five games played, the No. 11 overall pick has reeled in 25 catches for 389 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite missing a game, Olave remains the top pass catcher in New Orleans — outpacing No. 2 leading receiver Tre'Quan Smith by more than double the yardage.

After a closely-contested loss to the Cincinnati Bengals this past weekend, the 2-4 Saints will look to bounce back on Thursday night.