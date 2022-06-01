Look: Saints Had Special Guest At Practice Wednesday

The New Orleans Saints welcomed a longtime supporter of their team as a special guest for Wednesday's practice.

Jimmy Buffett, a die-hard Saints fan, posted a photo with starting quarterback Jameis Winston on Twitter.

"Ready for some football," he wrote.

As a Gulf Coast native, Buffett grew up a Saints fan. His fandom only grew when he developed a friendship with longtime New Orleans head coach Sean Payton. During another visit at the Saints facilities in 2015, the music legend explained how he met the coach during one of his shows in Dallas. Payton was a member of the Cowboys' coaching staff at that time.

Buffett performed the National Anthem before the Saints' NFC Championship matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

The multi-platinum recording artist also has connections with the Miami Dolphins due to his longtime friendship with team owner Stephen Ross.