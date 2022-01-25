The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Saints Player Has 2-Word Reaction To Sean Payton

sean payton before the saints-rams gameNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prepares for their the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Though there had been some rumblings about a potential move, Sean Payton’s decision to step away from the New Orleans Saints was a shock to many around the league.

And from the looks of this reaction from Saints linebacker Qwon Alexander, even Payton’s own players didn’t expect this coming.

“Well damn!” Alexander wrote on Twitter after the news broke.

Alexander joined the Saints organization midway through the 2020 season in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran LB logged 19 games and 15 starts with Payton as his head coach.

Alexander added another message after his two-word reaction.

“Coach @SeanPayton appreciate you giving me a another chance to ball! Legendary coach forsure! Wish you nothing but the best in the future!” he wrote.

Alexander’s defensive teammate, star defensive end Cameron Jordan, also took to Twitter with a reaction to Payton’s decision.

Through 15 seasons as the Saints’ head coach, Sean Payton collected a 152-89 overall record and a Super Bowl victory in 2009.

Multiple reports indicate that this isn’t a retirement from coaching, rather just a break. He is currently being considered as a hot commodity in the broadcasting world before a possible return to the NFL coaching ranks.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.