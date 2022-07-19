Look: Saints Star Reacts To Falcons' Surprising Retirement

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 24: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL world was hit with a somewhat surprising retirement announcement.

Eddie Goldman, a second-round pick in 2015, told the Atlanta Falcons he's retiring. His announcement comes just under two weeks after he signed a one-year deal with the team earlier this month.

It's unclear what happened in the past two weeks to change his mind, but it's an interesting decision nonetheless. His announcement - or lack thereof - made headlines today.

New Orleans Saints star pass rusher Cameron Jordan got in on the action as well, making light of the situation.

"Sooo 13 days on the falcons and that was all he needed to make up his mind," Jordan joked.

Goldman was selected by the Bears with the 39th overall pick in the 2015 draft.

The former Florida State standout notched 175 tackles, 13.0 sacks and 21 QB hits during his six active seasons in Chicago. He opted out of the 2020 season and struggled to make much of an impact in 2021, logging just 22 tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Did he make the right decision?