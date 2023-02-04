Look: Sam Hartman's Tweet Following Tommy Rees' Departure Is Going Viral

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Sam Hartman #10 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons looks to pass against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field on December 31, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman is still getting ready for his 2023 season with the Fighting Irish, despite the departure of his offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Right after the news of Rees' Alabama hire broke on Friday, Hartman posted a video working out at Notre Dame's practice facilities.

"Live from the Gug. #GoIrish @NDFootball," he wrote on Twitter.

Hartman, a five-year quarterback for Wake Forest, announced his decision to transfer to South Bend for his final season of collegiate eligibility earlier this year. At the time, Rees was expected to stay onboard for his fourth season as the Fighting Irish OC.

Rees accepted a job as Alabama's new offensive coordinator on Friday, replacing now-Patriots OC Bill O'Brien.

Hartman will now head into his final collegiate campaign under a new offensive coordinator. Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish are on the hunt for their next man ahead of the 2023 season.