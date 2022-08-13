Look: Sam Howell Dominated In His NFL Preseason Debut

ASHBURN, VA - AUGUST 10: Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders attempts a pass during training camp at INOVA Sports Performance Center on August 10, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell put on a show in his preseason NFL debut on Saturday.

The fifth-round pick out of North Carolina recorded some solid numbers in a 21-23 loss to the Panthers, throwing for 143 yards and rushing for two touchdowns.

Howell's day included a highlight reel play in which he hit a nasty juke en route to 17-yard rushing touchdown.

Howell finished his day with 143 yards on 9/16 passing and 19 yards and two touchdowns on three rushing attempts.

Howell is widely considered one of the best value picks of the 2022 NFL Draft. Once considered a first-round talent, the record-setting Tar Heel quarterback fell all the way to the Commanders' 144th overall fifth-round pick.

To those familiar with Howell's game, this inventiveness in the rush game should come as no surprise. Throughout his career in Chapel Hill, the young signal caller made a living off extending plays and making moves with his legs.

Howell is currently listed as the third-string quarterback option behind Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke. But, if he keeps showing up like this in the preseason, he could rise in that pecking order before the start of his rookie campaign.