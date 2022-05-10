Look: Sam Howell's Weird Food Take Is Going Viral

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 16: Sam Howell #7 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts as he runs for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won 45-42. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

If you were to look back at Sam Howell's lifetime stats, you'd find hundreds of touchdowns, thousands of yards, but not a trace of red meat.

Per MLB Network's Grant Paulsen, "I just found out Sam Howell has never eaten steak or tried a burger. This could be all we talk about for the rest of the day." Adding, "He's not vegetarian. He loves chicken. He refuses to try steak or a burger."

Howell's dietary choices had some football fans shook.

"Cut him," said one Washington fan.

"Between the different voices depending who he is speaking to and now this, idk if i can trust Sam Howell…" a user replied. "I wanna hop on the Howell Train but I’m a natural hater at heart and idk if I can get past these things"

"This would've been massive in my evaluation of Sam Howell," another tweeted. "He would've dropped down my QB Rankings to the Undraftable, Unsignable tier."

"I was wrong all along. Take it all back," commented ESPN radio's Braden Gall.

Who would've thought?