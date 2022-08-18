Look: Saquon Barkley's Comment On Tyrod Taylor Is Going Viral

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 03: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on October 03, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

There's a lot to like about having Tyrod Taylor as a backup quarterback: veteran leadership, playoff experience, a Pro-Bowl selection.

But on Thursday, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley named another thing he likes about having Taylor on the squad.

“He smells good," Barkley said of his backup QB.

Unsurprisingly, the oddity of this quote is causing it to go viral on social media.

"Wow never thought saquon can say such controversial things," one fan joked.

"What was the context lol?" another asked.

Earlier this offseason, Taylor signed a two-year deal with the Giants worth a base value of $11 million. If he's called up as a starter to replace Daniel Jones, play-time based incentives could raise his deal to $18 million.

Taylor played well in the Giants' preseason opener, logging 129 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions on 13/21 passing in a win over the Patriots.

The Giants will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in their next preseason matchup on Sunday.