Look: Sarah Fuller Announces Retirement From Collegiate Soccer

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 12: Vanderbilt Commodores place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) catches a ball with one hand during warm ups prior to a game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and Tennessee Volunteers, December 12, 2020 at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Sarah Fuller's journey as a college athlete has been filled with plenty of exciting moments. That being said, she's ready to move on from a certain chapter of her career.

On Wednesday, Fuller revealed that she's stepping away from college soccer at this time.

"After thoughtful deliberation I have decided to forgo my last and final semester of eligibility of soccer at North Texas," Fuller wrote. "I am continuing my academic pursuits in the UNT MBA program for Sports Entertainment Management and will conclude my Masters in December of this year.

"However, I have decided that it is in my best interest to step away from collegiate soccer at this time. I wish UNT soccer all the best in the years to come and appreciate the massive support from Mean Green Nation this past season."

Fuller started her collegiate career at Vanderbilt before transferring to North Texas. Of course, she made headlines in 2020 when she suited up for Vanderbilt's football team as a kicker.

While sports have undoubtedly played an important role in Fuller's life so far, she has done an excellent job of using her platform to become an advocate for better mental health resources at colleges.

Fuller will continue to speak up about mental health as she pursues her master's degree.