Look: Scary Accident During Children's Chess Tournament

Chess games against robots are being more and more commonplace.

Unfortunately, there are still some things to work out.

A 7-year-old child was recently harmed by a robot during a chess tournament.

The robot reportedly broke the 7-year-old boy's finger because he moved his piece too early.

“The robot broke the child’s finger," Sergey Lazarev, the president of the Moscow Chess Federation said, adding: "This is of course bad.”

The child was reportedly able to finish the tournament with a cast on his finger.

Watch out for robots, people.