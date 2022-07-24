Look: Scary Accident During Children's Chess Tournament
Chess games against robots are being more and more commonplace.
Unfortunately, there are still some things to work out.
A 7-year-old child was recently harmed by a robot during a chess tournament.
The robot reportedly broke the 7-year-old boy's finger because he moved his piece too early.
“The robot broke the child’s finger," Sergey Lazarev, the president of the Moscow Chess Federation said, adding: "This is of course bad.”
The child was reportedly able to finish the tournament with a cast on his finger.
Watch out for robots, people.