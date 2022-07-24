Look: Scary Collision At First Base In Seattle On Sunday

Jesse Winker and Jeremy Pena had a nasty collision near first base on Sunday afternoon.

Pena was flipping the ball over to first baseman Yuli Gurriel but he wasn't able to snag it. Pena then accidentally got in the way of Winker as he was crossing first base and the two collided.

Both players ended up staying in the game after the collision happened.

Pena even went over to check on Winker after he got the worst of it.

The Astros got off to a fast start in this one as they're currently up 6-0 on the Mariners in the top of the fourth inning.

We'll have to see if Winker can help get his team back in it as the game goes on.