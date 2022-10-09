Look: Scary Collision Between 2 MLB Players On Saturday

DETROIT, MI - JULY 16: A detailed view of a Toronto Blue Jays baseball hat and glove sitting on the dugout steps during the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 16, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers defeated the Blue Jays 6-5. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

There was a scary collision between two Toronto Blue Jays players on the play that tied the game for the Mariners on Saturday night.

Centerfielder George Springer and shortstop Bo Bichette ran into each other on a short fly ball off the bat of J.P. Crawford. Both players went down, but Springer would have to be carted off the field.

Fans reacted to the unfortunate series of events on social media.

"I’m so sorry worried about him!" one user tweeted.

"Why is Bichette going for this ball?" another asked.

"Omg Springer."

"Scary!" another said. "I remember this happening to Johnny Damon in the 2003 ALDS. It wasn't fun to watch."

"This was scary to watch."

"Praying Springer is ok," another replied.

As he was being carted off, Springer waved the fans on to keep the energy up.

Unfortunately, the Blue Jays saw their season come to an end tonight in a crushing Game 2 loss to the M's.