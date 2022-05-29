Look: Scary Crash At F1 Grand Prix In Monaco Sunday

BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN - MARCH 20: Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving (16) the Ferrari F1-75 leads the field at the restart following a safety car period during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 20, 2022 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The 2022 Monaco Grand Prix is underway at the iconic Monte Carlo racing track. But a scary crash has put a bit of a damper of the fun and excitement.

At the 30th lap, Haas' Mick Schumacher crashed into the barriers at the Swimming Pool section. His vehicle spun out of control and practically broke in half.

Fortunately, Schumacher was able to get out of his car and walk off on his own power. But his car has been totaled and he will not finish the race.

The red flag was raised and the safety car had to be brought out as officials cleared the wreckage. Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez remains out in front as of writing.

The Swimming Pool section of the Circuit de Monaco has presented problems to other drivers this weekend.

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo suffered a crash of his own in the exact same spot during a practice two days ago.

Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso both crashing during qualifying stages.

The culprit today is most likely the weather conditions. The track is currently very slick and cars are likely to lose their grip.

There's an increasingly high chance that the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix will end with a timed finish rather than the full 77-lap completion.

But safety has to be the priority here. Heaven forbid we see another crash like this one.