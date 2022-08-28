Look: Scary Injury In Little League World Series Final Today

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA - AUGUST 24: Team Asia-Pacific bats against the Great Lakes Team from Chicago, Illinois during the Little League World Series Championship game at Lamade Stadium on August 24, 2014 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

This afternoon's Little League World Series title game was marred by a scary moment involving Curacao pitcher Qshondrickson Doran.

After throwing a pitch to one of the hitters from Honolulu (Hawaii), Doran signaled for time and dropped to the ground in pain. He appeared to be grabbing at either his right pitching arm or his side.

Trainers and coaches immediately rushed out to check on the youngster, who eventually was able to sit up and then walk off the field with some assistance.

Doran received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Hopefully, the youngster is okay. Anytime you see someone go to the ground like that, it's terrifying.

We'll see if there is an update on Doran after the game. In the meantime, Honolulu is in control, leading Curacao 12-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

You can watch on ABC.