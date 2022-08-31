Look: Score Predictions Revealed For Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 20: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 passes the ball during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 20, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 1 of the college football season is just around the corner.

That means writers and analysts from different publications will start giving their predictions for the different games. In this case, Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer of 247Sports have given their prediction for the Ohio State-Notre Dame contest on Saturday night.

Both analysts don't think this game is going to be that competitive, even though both teams are ranked in the top five of the AP Poll.

"I don’t think this is going to be all that close. Ohio State can score on anybody, including Notre Dame," Hummer wrote.

"This is a big number the Buckeyes are hanging against a Top 5 opponent, but I'm not sold on the Fighting Irish," Crawford wrote for his pick.

Both analysts have the Buckeyes winning by 18+ points, even though the spread is 16.5.

We'll have to see if the Fighting Irish can make both analysts eat their words when the game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 3.