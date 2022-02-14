Look: Screenshot Of Bengals Final Play Is Going Viral

The Cincinnati Bengals were within seconds of their first Super Bowl title. But in the end, Cincy just couldn’t hold up in the trenches.

On what turned out to be the Bengals final offensive play, Joe Burrow couldn’t break free of Aaron Donald and ended up flailing a wobbly pass upfield that fell incomplete. All but sealing Cincinnati’s fate. However, if Burrow had a bit more time on that last play, we could be looking at a very different result.

Per The Athletic’s Jay Morrison, “Ja’Marr Chase already was behind Jalen Ramsey on a go route when Ramsey fell on the fourth-and-1 game ender. If Burrow had a sliver more time …”

Ja’Marr Chase already was behind Jalen Ramsey on a go route when Ramsey fell on the fourth-and-1 game ender. If Burrow had a sliver more time … pic.twitter.com/uQfgqZ88P4 — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) February 14, 2022

The photo served as a gut-punch to Bengals fans everywhere, and got viral reaction.

“Didn’t need to see this [this] morning,” tweeted one fan with some NSFW emojis.

Didn’t need to see this this morning 🖕🏼🖕🏼 https://t.co/oXbSnP5Jep — Brendan Budge (@brendan_budge) February 14, 2022

“Ramsey mentions would’ve been fuego for this one,” added another user.

Ramsey mentions would’ve been fuego for this one https://t.co/bg7uJJHfar — The Shogun of Harlem (@SweetJonesPHD) February 14, 2022

“Ooooof,” another tweeted. “Yeah Burrow and Chase aren’t ever going to forget this. Nightmare stuff.”

Ooooof. Yeah Burrow and Chase aren’t ever going to forget this. Nightmare stuff https://t.co/D7twB4Lhx8 — go jays (15-8, 7-5) (@this_is_Timmy) February 14, 2022

“OMG he had him face down again, didn’t even notice this,” tweeted YouTuber (and LSU fan) Eric Rayweather. “This would’ve been my perfect ending, but what a play by Donald.”

OMG he had him face down again, didn't even notice this. This would've been my perfect ending, but what a play by Donald. https://t.co/GjwyKbIEGl — Eric Ray (@EricRayweather) February 14, 2022

It’s a game of inches.