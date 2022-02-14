The Spun

Look: Screenshot Of Bengals Final Play Is Going Viral

Joe Burrow escapes the pocket.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball in the third quarter during Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals were within seconds of their first Super Bowl title. But in the end, Cincy just couldn’t hold up in the trenches.

On what turned out to be the Bengals final offensive play, Joe Burrow couldn’t break free of Aaron Donald and ended up flailing a wobbly pass upfield that fell incomplete. All but sealing Cincinnati’s fate. However, if Burrow had a bit more time on that last play, we could be looking at a very different result.

Per The Athletic’s Jay Morrison, “Ja’Marr Chase already was behind Jalen Ramsey on a go route when Ramsey fell on the fourth-and-1 game ender. If Burrow had a sliver more time …”

The photo served as a gut-punch to Bengals fans everywhere, and got viral reaction.

“Didn’t need to see this [this] morning,” tweeted one fan with some NSFW emojis.

“Ramsey mentions would’ve been fuego for this one,” added another user.

“Ooooof,” another tweeted. “Yeah Burrow and Chase aren’t ever going to forget this. Nightmare stuff.”

“OMG he had him face down again, didn’t even notice this,” tweeted YouTuber (and LSU fan) Eric Rayweather. “This would’ve been my perfect ending, but what a play by Donald.”

It’s a game of inches.

