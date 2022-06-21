Look: Screenshot Of Katie Ledecky's Win Is Going Viral

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JUNE 20: Katie Ledecky of Team United States celebrates winning gold in the Women's 1500m Freestyle Final on day three of the Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships at Duna Arena on June 20, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Few have dominated the sport of swimming like the maginificent Katie Ledecky.

On Monday, the American swimmer who's used to finishing well-ahead of the competition, won the 1500-meter freestyle event at the 2022 FINA World Championships by a ridiculous 14 seconds.

The visual of Ledecky's insane lead started to go viral on social media.

"When an athlete completely dominates others in sporting events there's never a cry of 'unfair' or 'not a level playing field,' rightly so they are celebrated as in the case of KL who, today, won by an astonishing margin of 14 seconds," said a UK fan.

"Katie Ledecky is so dominant she finishes races without another competitor even in the frame," tweeted The Gist USA.

"Wait, how'd this happen - I thought cis women weren't going to win any more sporting events because of all the trans women?" asked feminist law professor David S. Cohen.

"Great work Katie!"

"We are witnessing greatness," another commented.

"That picture is her swimming dominance in a nutshell!"

Katie Ledecky's gold in Budapest marked a record-extending 17th world title.