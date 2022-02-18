Look: Scuffle Breaks Out After College Basketball Game

An ugly situation unfolded after last night’s matchup between the North Dakota State Bison and Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

North Dakota State closed out the dominating 77-59 performance with a breakaway dunk after the buzzer. After the teams went into the handshake line, broadcast video showed Oral Roberts head coach Paul Mills getting into it with Bison coaches and players.

From there, the situation escalated into a scuffle with multiple shoves and partial punches thrown. Oral Roberts forward Elijah Lufile, who left the court with a bloody mouth, was tackled to the floor by a teammate to avoid the situation going any further.

North Dakota broadcaster Dom Izzo shared a video of the incident on Twitter.

Here's the end of the game tonight from our broadcast. Oral Roberts fouled Andrew Morgan twice with :54 and :22 down 16 and 19 points. ORU hit a three which led to a Kolbe Rada lay-in for NDSU and then this happened: pic.twitter.com/78EIs7GKGf — Dom Izzo (@DomIzzoWDAY) February 18, 2022

Mills, who led the Golden Eagles on an improbable NCAA Tournament run last year, has since addressed the game’s conclusion.

“I am very saddened about what transpired at the conclusion of our game tonight v NDSU. ORU nor NDSU want to be represented in a negative light. Dave Richman & I have spoken & I have the utmost respect for the Bison program. Congratulations to the Bison on a dominant performance,” he wrote on Twitter.

North Dakota State head coach Dave Richman also shared some words on the matter.

“You see the emotions of the game. You saw two teams playing until the end and some things spilled over,” he said, per Mike McFeely of InForum. “That’s not anything that I want this program to be a part of. There are situations that are going to be learning experiences for myself and our group as we move forward.

“Anything from our end, I will apologize to Oral Roberts and coach Mills. But I also asked our guys to play until the end and we played to the end tonight.”

With last night’s result, North Dakota State and Oral Robert sit at second and third in the Summit League.