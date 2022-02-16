Look: Scuffle Breaks Out During Kentucky-Tennessee Game

Tensions are running high for tonight’s top-25 SEC matchup between the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats and the No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers.

With the score 17-15 in favor of the Wildcats early in the first half, Tennessee big man John Fulkerson went crashing into the end of the Kentucky bench. It’s unclear exactly what led to the scuffle, but some pushing ensued and both teams came rushing over into the corner to exchange pleasantries.

The already-amped crowd at Tennessee’s Thompson-Boling Arena erupted as the shoving continued. A Kentucky assistant coach appeared to be involved in the action.

Things getting heated in the Kentucky-Tennessee game! pic.twitter.com/1MRgty3sDR — The Comeback (@thecomeback) February 16, 2022

Things getting chippy… waiting to see a mustard bottle pic.twitter.com/jWZPELmTvZ — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagi) February 16, 2022

After this incident, the Volunteers channeled the energy of their home crowd and exploded on a 15-1 run. Tennessee currently lead their top-five rivals by double figures as they approach the end of the first half.

The Volunteers have won seven of their last eight games en route to an 18-6 record on the season. Kentucky has claimed victory in 10 of it’s last 11 on its way to a 21-4 overall record.

Tennessee got into a similar scuffle after a win over the Florida Gators just a few weeks back.